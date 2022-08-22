Horrible: Kenyan Nurse Living In Canada Drowns In A Pool While Live Streaming On Facebook!
She started a live video on her Facebook page where she was interacting with her friends while swimming. She would dive into the water and go for a quick swim but she did not come back to her phone. She started drowning and could be heard wailing for help. Sadly, there was no one around to come to her aid. A few days before her death Hellen Wendy was just chatting with a friend on Whatsapp in which she hinted about her death in Canada days before drowning In a swimming pool. R.I.P. Hellen Wendy. Posted By Persist
