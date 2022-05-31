Aim All Over The Place: Broad-Daylight Shootout Goes Down At A Gas Station In North Carolina!
Videos show a shootout involving multiple gunmen at a gas station in Henderson over the weekend. Footage shows an armed man getting out of a white sedan parked at a pump. As the man approaches the door to the business, shots ring out and chaos ensues. Henderson police confirmed one person suffered “injuries to his feet” during the shooting. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS