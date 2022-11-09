Only In Florida: TSA Finds Gun Stuffed In Raw Chicken At The Airport!

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, officials with the Transportation Security Administration said its officers found a gun concealed in an unlikely place: inside a raw, whole chicken. And, of course, it happened in South Florida. Officials didn’t identify the gun’s owner or say whether he or she will face criminal charges. Posted BY Persist

