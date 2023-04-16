Cops Shoot Homeowner After They Went To The Wrong House In The Middle Of The Night!
New Mexico police officers realised they were at the wrong address just moments before the front door opened and they fatally shot the armed homeowner, then exchanged gunfire with his wife, according to newly released body camera video of the April 5 shooting. Robert Dotson, 52, was killed in Farmington, a city of 47,000 people in the southwestern US state, after officers on their way to a domestic violence call went to the wrong house. Posted by Abdul
