Not Today: Female Officer Gets Shot By Suspect During Chase But She Still Manages To Fatally Shoot Him While On The Ground!
Newly released police body-worn camera footage shows the dramatic moments when a Las Vegas officer shot and killed a man who first shot her while she chased him on Saturday. Falling to the ground after being shot in the hip, Tomburo pulled her Sig Sauer P320 9mm handgun and shot four rounds at the suspect, killing him. Posted By Persist
