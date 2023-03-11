Wild: Armed Man Robs 72-Year-Old Woman For Her Keys At Gunpoint While In Her Garage & Drives Off With Her BMW!
HOUSTON, TX - 72-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint. Police say the woman had the garage door open and was putting something in her trunk when a suspect with a handgun ran up behind her and demanded her keys. She started screaming, and her 75-year-old husband then opened the front door to check what was happening. The suspect then turned to the husband, pointed the gun at him and demanded their keys. The suspect followed the husband into the house, took the keys to their car and drove away in their vehicle,policesay.
Posted by CZ
