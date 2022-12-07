Messed Up: 2 Teens & A Man Are Shot After Drive-By Shooting During A Vigil In Rochester!
A Drive-by shooting occurred Monday night on William Warfield Drive that interrupted a vigil to celebrate what would have been the 18th birthday of Jeremiah Baker, who was shot and killed in the same area over the summer. A 12-year-old girl, Nea'Miah, 16-year-old girl and 20-year-old man were also shot & injured. All three victims are expected to survive.
