Drake Troll Says "DM'ing My Wife Kind Of Crossed The Line" But He's Still A Fan!

https://worldstar.com/videos/wshhdAVrAkyAlXV6vElr. Cedric says, he felt Drake took things a little too far, by messaging his wife ... but he finds the whole situation hilarious. At first, he didn't think the comment would go anywhere, and he was shocked when a little trash-talking escalated into Drake actually DM'ing his wife. Cedric says he's actually a huge fan of Drake. His wife, Toni, was all smiles over the dustup. Posted By Persist

