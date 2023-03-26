Florida Teen Gets Life Sentence For Stabbing 13-Year-Old Classmate 114 Times!
A 16-year-old boy from Florida was sentenced to life imprisonment for fatally stabbing his 13-year-old classmate over 100 times on Mother’s Day in 2021. On Friday, Circuit Judge R Lee Smith handed out the verdict to Aiden Fucci, who had pleaded guilty in February to the first-degree murder of Tristyn Bailey. Posted By Persist
