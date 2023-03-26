Florida Teen Gets Life Sentence For Stabbing 13-Year-Old Classmate 114 Times!

BROKEN? 3,010 views

A 16-year-old boy from Florida was sentenced to life imprisonment for fatally stabbing his 13-year-old classmate over 100 times on Mother’s Day in 2021. On Friday, Circuit Judge R Lee Smith handed out the verdict to Aiden Fucci, who had pleaded guilty in February to the first-degree murder of Tristyn Bailey. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS