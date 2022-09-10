"When The Queen Speak Bow Down" Snoop Dogg Explains How Queen Elizabeth Once Came To His Defense During UK Tour!
Via WhooArmy Live. In 1993, Snoop was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang who was actually killed by Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee, this resulted in one UK paper running the headline "Kick This Evil Bastard Out" during his 1994 tour which brought him to the UK. Snoop Dogg said that's when Queen Elizabeth came to his defense. Posted By Persist
