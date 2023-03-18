Botimi Freed - Manna Food [Unsigned Artist]

BROKEN? 211 views

Botimi Freed Drops his latest track entitled "Manna Food" wich is track 1 on he debut mixtape 'Its Poetic". This song a true rags to riches story with a crazy switch up half way thru Must watch till the end ! Freed's unique voice flow set him apart again! #Freedgang

Watch in HD or 4K!!

Stream Now on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/album/5ZZkQuvX1JZAPf3f75bN6y

Stream on Now on Apple Music
https://music.apple.com/us/album/manna-food-single/1675330139

Connect with me on IG @whoisbotimifreed
https://www.instagram.com/whoisbotimifreed

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS