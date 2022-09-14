Woman Robs Her Own Bank To Get Her Own Money For Her Sister’s Cancer Treatment After They Refused Her!
A Lebanese woman held up a Beirut bank on Wednesday and reportedly walked out with thousands of dollars to fund what she said was hospital treatment for her ill sister. The move and another heist Wednesday come as Lebanese depositors — whose savings have been devalued and trapped in banks for almost three years amid an economic collapse — take matters into their own hands. Sali Hafiz streamed a live video of her raid on a Beirut branch of Blom Bank, in which she could be heard yelling at employees to release a sum of money while entrances to the bank were sealed. Posted By Abdul
