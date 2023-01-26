If By Any Means Was A Person: Uber Eats Guy Really Walked On Court During A College Game To Deliver McDonald's!
A food delivery gone wrong that briefly caused a stoppage in Wednesday night's Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Division I game. With 16:30 left in the second half, a man in a yellow jacket wandered onto the floor, a few feet from where Loyola Chicago's Philip Alston was holding the ball. The game was stopped with 16:10 left. "Was he going to deliver the McDonald's to somebody on the court? Can we rule that out?" one of the game's announcers said. His partner on the call confirmed it was an UberEats logo and a bag of McDonald's.
Posted by Joe
