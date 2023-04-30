Took It To Another Level: Texas Man Pauses Date To Kill Fake Parking Attendant Over $40, Then Returns To The Restaurant Like Nothing Happened!

A Texas man who learned he had been scammed out of $40 by a fake parking attendant left his date inside a Houston restaurant, retrieved a gun from his car and allegedly fatally shot the man before returning for dinner. Erick Aguirre faces murder charges in the April 11 death of 46-year-old Elliot Nix. Aguirre appeared in court on Thursday, and a judge set his bond at $200,000. Posted By Persist

