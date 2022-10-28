Didn’t Go As Planned: Thieves Shoot A Doctor At Close Range While Trying To Steal Her Car But Ended Up Taking An L Instead!

A doctor was shot after three men tried to steal her car, on the morning of this Tuesday (25), in the Campestre neighborhood, in Santo André. According to police information, the criminals ordered her to get out of the car, but the vehicle did not start when they fled. In the video, released by the police, it is possible to see the moment in which the victim tries to reason with the robbers to leave her bag with her work things, but is ignored. They shoot. The trio fire at least four times and one of the shots hits the woman in the shoulder, who asks the doorman for help. They fled in a red car parked in front of where they would steal her, on Jaguara Street.



The doctor was rescued by the rescue team of the Fire Department and taken to hospital Brasil. Her health status is considered stable. The shot grazed him, according to police. During the escape, the criminals stole another car, which was abandoned on Rua Manoel Esteves, in Vila Sacadura Cabral. The case was registered at the 4th Police District and will be investigated.

Posted by CZ