Almost Killed Her: This Is Why They Don't Want You To Put Your Luggage On The Escalator!

In a frightening incident, a viral video has emerged from China's Zhejiang, wherein a woman who was going down an escalator got injured after getting hit by a suitcase that came rolling down towards her from a considerable height and with speed. As seen in the video, the woman in a white t-shirt finds herself in a dangerous situation when she takes notice of a passenger's falling suitcase. The woman is seen trying to rush and get off the escalator immediately, however, just then the woman is horrifically thrown off the ground. Despite such a major accident, the woman fortunately was safe and only sustained minor injuries. The location was presumably a shopping mall, as per the video, however, the exact place is not known.



The video is currently going viral on social media, shocking several netizens, and some expressed anger at the other passenger who was unable to control the luggage while on the escalator. Posted By Ghost