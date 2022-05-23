23-Year-Old Black Woman Gets Viciously Attacked By A White Man After Making Racist Remarks Towards Her At A Florida Gas Station!

Rayme McCoy, a 23-year-old Black woman, was violently attacked by a “racially-motivated” white man inside a BP gas station in Jacksonville, Florida. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Troy Williamson, 59, was arrested on Friday and charged with misdemeanor battery, reports News4JAX. He was not arrested until five days after the May 16 attack.



The assault at 3551 University Blvd. was recorded by store surveillance cameras and quickly went viral online. McCoy spoke to First Coast News and recounted the incident, in which Willaimson seemed to already be yelling racial slurs outside at someone else. While standing in line to pay, she asked Williamson to step away from her because he was too close, which enraged the man.



“I went in BP to get gas and I was walking in… there was a guy arguing with an Indian guy and when I walked around him to go inside, he came in after me and was basically yelling ‘Y’all kind, you need to go back where you came from,'” she said. “I’m pushing his beers away from me and once I pushed the beers away from me, he started punching me in my head.”



Williamson struck McCoy a total of 10 times and simply walked off, leaving her scarred and bruised. He was released on bond Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

Posted by CZ