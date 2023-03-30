Snitching At Its Finest: Teens Put Smoke Shop On Blast For Selling Them Weed After An Altercation In The Store!
MIDTOWN, Manhattan - Two teens were arrested after an altercation at a smoke shop. It happened 12:10am Wednesday at a Smoke shop on East 34 St between 1st & 2nd Avenues. According to the teens, they were trying to buy weed from the smoke shop, which is something they do all the time, without their IDs checked. The workers alleged they caught one of the teens stealing $1 sour patch candy. The teens alleged the workers assaulted a 13 year old, and was chasing the teens with a baseball bat with nails in them (perhaps inspired by the walking deads baseball bat) They also stated they all live at the childrens center. Workers were not seen arrestedbypolice.via @loudlabsnycPosted by CZ
