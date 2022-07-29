Damn Nature: 3 Orca Whales Devour A Great White Shark!
Stunning video shows orca whales chomping down on a shark like an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Drone footage captures the pod of predators killing a great white shark in South Africa’s Mossel Bay.
“I really do think once that footage airs, it’s going to go viral,” scientist Alison Towner, who has recently published a paper on the orcas’ rare targeting of the great white, told The Daily Beast.
The clip captures the 9-foot-long apex predator bleeding out as a killer whale takes a bite around its liver.
Towner, who has studied the ecology of great white sharks for 15 years, considers the violent footage "one of the most beautiful pieces of natural history ever filmed."
