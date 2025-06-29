CookinwitKya Claps Back At A Hater Who Asked Why She’s Even Famous!

By JR
views
37,555
date submitted
DESCRIPTION

Posted by JR

nextvideos

Candace Owens Claps Back At Eminem Over Diss Track! "It’s Too Bad He Cleaned Out His Closet But Never Came Out Of The Closet"

Candace Owens Claps Back At Eminem Over Diss Track! "It’s Too Bad He Cleaned Out His Closet But Never Came Out Of The Closet"

views
61,926
date submitted
"Your Chain Fake” Bronny James Claps Back At Courtside Heckler Who Thought It Was Sweet At Nuggets Vs Lakers Game!

"Your Chain Fake” Bronny James Claps Back At Courtside Heckler Who Thought It Was Sweet At Nuggets Vs Lakers Game!

views
129,753
date submitted
Had Time Today: Cam Newton Claps Back At Some Dude Trolling Him!

Had Time Today: Cam Newton Claps Back At Some Dude Trolling Him!

views
105,316
date submitted
Myron Goes Off On A Hater! "The Klan Was Right About Y'all"

Myron Goes Off On A Hater! "The Klan Was Right About Y'all"

views
73,014
date submitted
Thoughts? Famous Dex Is Back Home Clean From Rehab!

Thoughts? Famous Dex Is Back Home Clean From Rehab!

views
212,584
date submitted
Ja Morant Claps Back At Karl Anthony Towns For Talking Smack After Wild Comeback Game!

Ja Morant Claps Back At Karl Anthony Towns For Talking Smack After Wild Comeback Game!

views
116,642
date submitted
Back At It: TikToker Calls Out A Hater In His Comments & Gets Her Tattooed On Himself!

Back At It: TikToker Calls Out A Hater In His Comments & Gets Her Tattooed On Himself!

views
67,648
date submitted
“He Sent Me Money, Before He Saw Me” Woman Who Slept With Shaq In Viral Photo Claps Back At People Calling Her A “304 Thot”!

“He Sent Me Money, Before He Saw Me” Woman Who Slept With Shaq In Viral Photo Claps Back At People Calling Her A “304 Thot”!

views
106,634
date submitted
Mic Drop Moment: Donald Trump Owns A Reporter Who Asked Why He Came To A Town "Linked To White Supremacy"

Mic Drop Moment: Donald Trump Owns A Reporter Who Asked Why He Came To A Town "Linked To White Supremacy"

views
144,333
date submitted
Madanna Claps Back At 50 Cent And His "Fake" Apology After Making Fun Of Her Photos On Instagram!

Madanna Claps Back At 50 Cent And His "Fake" Apology After Making Fun Of Her Photos On Instagram!

views
233,383
date submitted
“You B**ches Is Angry Birds” Cardi B Claps Back, Says She’s A Perfect 10 And List All The Reasons Why!

“You B**ches Is Angry Birds” Cardi B Claps Back, Says She’s A Perfect 10 And List All The Reasons Why!

views
67,017
date submitted
Swizz Beatz Claps Back At Christian YouTuber Claiming Alicia Keys Was Paying Homage To The Devil At The Grammys!

Swizz Beatz Claps Back At Christian YouTuber Claiming Alicia Keys Was Paying Homage To The Devil At The Grammys!

views
73,703
date submitted
Snapped Or Nah?! Bro Claps Backs At Kamala Harris Supporter…. Getting At TIktokrs For Dissing Black Men Who Voted For Trump

Snapped Or Nah?! Bro Claps Backs At Kamala Harris Supporter…. Getting At TIktokrs For Dissing Black Men Who Voted For Trump

views
97,490
date submitted
You're Done: Vitaly Catches A Predator Who Ends Up Being A Famous Hollywood Director Named C.Jay Cox!

You're Done: Vitaly Catches A Predator Who Ends Up Being A Famous Hollywood Director Named C.Jay Cox!

views
71,680
date submitted
Dude Keeps It Real When He Gets Asked "Why He Joined The Army?

Dude Keeps It Real When He Gets Asked "Why He Joined The Army?

views
402,448
date submitted
Wasted No Time Getting In The Booth: BIA Claps Back At Cardi B Blasting Her On Instagram Live By Dropping A Diss Record!

Wasted No Time Getting In The Booth: BIA Claps Back At Cardi B Blasting Her On Instagram Live By Dropping A Diss Record!

views
73,188
date submitted
After A Stagnant 40 Years, The DeLorean Comes Back From The Past With The All-Electric Alpha5!

After A Stagnant 40 Years, The DeLorean Comes Back From The Past With The All-Electric Alpha5!

views
99,568
date submitted
Model Jayden Steele Claps Back At “Stupid Comments” She’s Received Since Making Some Accusations Against Method Man!

Model Jayden Steele Claps Back At “Stupid Comments” She’s Received Since Making Some Accusations Against Method Man!

views
86,074
date submitted
Kevin Gates Claps Back At LeBron Calling Him A “Peasant”… Says Truth Hurts But Heals While Holding Brittany Renner’s Hand Like A Guru

Kevin Gates Claps Back At LeBron Calling Him A “Peasant”… Says Truth Hurts But Heals While Holding Brittany Renner’s Hand Like A Guru

views
90,149
date submitted
"I'll Never Be Scared Of You" DL Hughley Claps Back At Kanye West For Threatening To Pull Up On Him! [Screenshots]

"I'll Never Be Scared Of You" DL Hughley Claps Back At Kanye West For Threatening To Pull Up On Him! [Screenshots]

views
154,275
date submitted
Close Call: Man Opens His Door & Tries To Shoot A Deputy In The Face!

Close Call: Man Opens His Door & Tries To Shoot A Deputy In The Face!

views
457,214
date submitted
Told Metro To "Make Some Drums" & He Did Just That: Metro Boomin Claps Back At Drake With A Diss Beat.. 'BBL Drizzy' (Audio)

Told Metro To "Make Some Drums" & He Did Just That: Metro Boomin Claps Back At Drake With A Diss Beat.. 'BBL Drizzy' (Audio)

views
120,878
date submitted
Who Even Knew Mountain Goats Got This Big?

Who Even Knew Mountain Goats Got This Big?

views
124,921
date submitted
Boosie Reveals Why He Turned Down $250K After Being Asked To Perform At An LGBTQ Community Event!

Boosie Reveals Why He Turned Down $250K After Being Asked To Perform At An LGBTQ Community Event!

views
71,691
date submitted
Respect: Tattoo Artist Helped Give Confidence Back To This Woman Who Was Burned At 4 Years Old!

Respect: Tattoo Artist Helped Give Confidence Back To This Woman Who Was Burned At 4 Years Old!

views
416,475
date submitted
Agree Or Nah? Fans Are Speculating Eminem Is Taking A Shot At Kendrick Lamar On The Intro Of His Album!

Agree Or Nah? Fans Are Speculating Eminem Is Taking A Shot At Kendrick Lamar On The Intro Of His Album!

views
74,537
date submitted
Soulja Boy Gets Put On Blast By Game Company, ATARI... Claps Back With Evidenced On IG That They Paid Him!

Soulja Boy Gets Put On Blast By Game Company, ATARI... Claps Back With Evidenced On IG That They Paid Him!

views
313,378
date submitted
Catch Me If You Can: Conman Frank Abagnale, Details The Time At 18 Years Old He Blew The Back Out Of A Famous Model On Some Slick Sh*t!

Catch Me If You Can: Conman Frank Abagnale, Details The Time At 18 Years Old He Blew The Back Out Of A Famous Model On Some Slick Sh*t!

views
149,426
date submitted
Thoughts: Famous Dex Speaks On The Media Reporting News Of Him Robbed For A $50,000 Watch! "Why You Posting Fake Stuff About Me?"

Thoughts: Famous Dex Speaks On The Media Reporting News Of Him Robbed For A $50,000 Watch! "Why You Posting Fake Stuff About Me?"

views
197,508
date submitted
“You Met Your MF Match” Tia Kemp Claps Back At Charleston White For Saying She’s Always Dissing Rick Ross!

“You Met Your MF Match” Tia Kemp Claps Back At Charleston White For Saying She’s Always Dissing Rick Ross!

views
81,096
date submitted
“Bruh, You’re Not A Real Boxer!” Devin Haney Claps Back At Rocky Balboa After Stallone Says Fighters Were Tougher Back In The Day! “Life Is Easier”

“Bruh, You’re Not A Real Boxer!” Devin Haney Claps Back At Rocky Balboa After Stallone Says Fighters Were Tougher Back In The Day! “Life Is Easier”

views
60,762
date submitted
TikToker "JinnKid" Who Murdered His Wife & Her Friend Mockingly Claps During Sentencing Hearing!

TikToker "JinnKid" Who Murdered His Wife & Her Friend Mockingly Claps During Sentencing Hearing!

views
105,678
date submitted
Well Damn: Brazil Builds New Jesus Statue That's Even Bigger Than Rio's Famous 'Christ The Redeemer' Statue!

Well Damn: Brazil Builds New Jesus Statue That's Even Bigger Than Rio's Famous 'Christ The Redeemer' Statue!

views
186,232
date submitted
Thugger Bout To Give Her A Family: Young Thug’s Girl, Mariah The Scientist, Claps Back At Haters After His Release… Ready To Get On The JET!

Thugger Bout To Give Her A Family: Young Thug’s Girl, Mariah The Scientist, Claps Back At Haters After His Release… Ready To Get On The JET!

views
82,443
date submitted
Tom Clancy's - Without Remorse (Starring Michael B. Jordan & Lauren London) (Trailer)

Tom Clancy's - Without Remorse (Starring Michael B. Jordan & Lauren London) (Trailer)

views
201,249
date submitted
Pretty Chick Responds To The Men Who Ask Why She Doesn't Give Them A Chance!

Pretty Chick Responds To The Men Who Ask Why She Doesn't Give Them A Chance!

views
340,650
date submitted
Woman Says She Will Never Date A Man Who Takes Her To A Chain Restaurant On The First Date "I Can't, I Wouldn't Even Reply Back To You"

Woman Says She Will Never Date A Man Who Takes Her To A Chain Restaurant On The First Date "I Can't, I Wouldn't Even Reply Back To You"

views
160,049
date submitted
Brutal: UK Battle Rapper Goes Off & Fat Shames Female Rapper… Then She Claps Back!

Brutal: UK Battle Rapper Goes Off & Fat Shames Female Rapper… Then She Claps Back!

views
64,558
date submitted
Man Confronts A Police Officer Who Allegedly Accused Him Of Selling Weed!

Man Confronts A Police Officer Who Allegedly Accused Him Of Selling Weed!

views
139,972
date submitted
Andrew Tate Destroys Adam22 Wife Situation "Why Would You Even Do That"

Andrew Tate Destroys Adam22 Wife Situation "Why Would You Even Do That"

views
108,581
date submitted