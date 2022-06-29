R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Sex Trafficking, Racketeering!
R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday after being found guilty of all counts of racketeering and sex trafficking against him at his Brooklyn federal trial last year. Prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly to impose a minimum 25-year term, while the defence said a sentence of 10 years or less is all he deserves. Donnelly determined that federal guidelines allowed for a sentence of up to life in prison. Posted By Persist
