World’s Tallest Woman Rides On A Plane For The First Time!

Rumeysa Gelgi, who holds the Guinness World Record as the world’s tallest living woman, boarded her first flight on September 28, 2022. Born with Weaver syndrome, a rare genetic mutation that causes abnormal bone growth, Gelgi stands at 2.15 metres (7ft) and usually gets around by wheelchair. To accommodate her needs on the 13-hour long-haul flight from Istanbul to San Francisco, Turkish Airlines turned six seats on the plane into a stretcher. The 25-year-old software engineer will be in the US for six months to advance her career and collaborate with Guinness to raise awareness about her condition. Posted By PSmooth

