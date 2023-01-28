Protests Begin Following Release Of Body Cam Footage Of Tyre Nichols Death!
Numerous mostly peaceful protests were held across the U.S. following Friday's release of body camera footage of the killing of Tyre Nichols. All five officers involved in Nichols' arrest were fired and charged with second-degree murder, assault and kidnapping earlier this week. Protests in some cities led to the calling of the National Guard, while others affected transit. Posted By Persist
