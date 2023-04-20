Maybe Next Time: Elon Musk's Starship Rocket Designed To Take Humans To Mars Explodes On Its First Test Launch Shortly After Takeoff!
The spacecraft, called Starship, is the most powerful space rocket ever developed, at 120-metres tall. Although the vehicle did successfully lift off from SpaceX Starbase in Texas, it exploded quite shortly after, high in the atmosphere. Despite that, the launch is being described as a success by SpaceX. Posted By Persist
