Sleeze The Kingpin - FREAKNIK Feat. Fabo & Bri Biase [Label Submitted]

STREAM NOW: https://smarturl.it/SleezeTK
Label: Pis Po Records Artist: Sleeze The Kingpin Produced By: 1Bounce (https://www.instagram.com/unobounce/) "FREAKNIK " was released Friday, July 1, 2022 and is currently available on all major streaming platforms.

