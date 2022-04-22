Cops Tase An Entitled Drunk Male Karen Who Almost Ran Them Over!
Joesph Solinger of Pataskala has been formally charged following an incident that led to him being tased and arrested outside of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on April 15. Solinger, 36, of Pataskala, is charged with failure to comply, inducing panic, misconduct at an emergency, driving while under the influence, reckless operation, rules for marked lanes, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and obeying traffic control device, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. Posted by Abdul
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS