Outta Pocket: Man Slams And Punches A Teenage Girl In The Face During A Road Rage Incident!
A video of a man pushing and slinging a young female to the ground went viral Tuesday and the Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. had him in jail by Tuesday night. The incident happened Monday on Bailey Rd. in Bridge City. There was an altercation between a man driving a pickup and several girls in a car. In the video, the man grabs one of the girls and pushes her onto the back of the vehicle before slinging her to the ground. He then got back in his pickup and left the scene. The Sheriff’s Dept. identified the man and late Tuesday night got a warrant for his arrest. They have charged Christopher Seeney of Orange, with assault. He will be spending the night in the OC Jail.
Posted by CZ
