Outsmarted Her: Moroccan Soccer Player's Wife Finds Out His Assets Are Registered To His Mother After Asking For Half His Earnings In Divorce!

According to trending reports online, PSG Star Achraf Hakimi’s wife Hiba Abouk has filed for divorce from the football star for yet-to-be-identified reasons. Apparently, Hiba wanted more than half of the Moroccan footballer’s property and fortune. Unfortunately for her, when they arrived in court, they realized that Achraf Hakimi had nothing. Achraf Hakimi had put his entire fortune under his mother’s name a long time ago. Hiba was informed by the court that her ‘millionaire’ husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother’s name. Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of this is deposited in his mother Mrs Fatima’s account. He has no property, cars, houses, Jewelry or even clothes in his name. Anytime, he wants anything, he asks his mother who buys it for him. Posted By Persist