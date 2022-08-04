You Going To Jail Now: Man & His Girlfriend Charged In Brooklyn McDonald's Shooting Over Cold Fries!
The man who allegedly shot a Brooklyn McDonald’s worker in the neck during a heated spat over cold fries was charged with attempted murder and slapped with another murder rap for a separate 2020 slaying. He confessed to the Oct. 2020 killing of Kevin Holloman, who died from three gunshot wounds in front of a Herkimer Street building in Bed-Stuy just blocks from the McDonald’s at the center of Monday’s shooting. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS