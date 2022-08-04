You Going To Jail Now: Man & His Girlfriend Charged In Brooklyn McDonald's Shooting Over Cold Fries!

The man who allegedly shot a Brooklyn McDonald’s worker in the neck during a heated spat over cold fries was charged with attempted murder and slapped with another murder rap for a separate 2020 slaying. He confessed to the Oct. 2020 killing of Kevin Holloman, who died from three gunshot wounds in front of a Herkimer Street building in Bed-Stuy just blocks from the McDonald’s at the center of Monday’s shooting. Posted By Persist

