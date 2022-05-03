Oh Nah: Amateur MMA Fighter Has His Shoulder Ripped Out Of Socket After Refusing To Tap Out!
The sickening injury occurred to amateur brawler Cole Farsaci at Cage Wars 52. It was his first-ever bout with the MMA organization. But Farsaci may be waiting a while before his next appearance after his painful setback. Jahliel Palmer folded Farsaci’s arm in half, wrenching it from his shoulder socket. Posted By Persist
