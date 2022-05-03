Oh Nah: Amateur MMA Fighter Has His Shoulder Ripped Out Of Socket After Refusing To Tap Out!

BROKEN? 4,807 views

The sickening injury occurred to amateur brawler Cole Farsaci at Cage Wars 52. It was his first-ever bout with the MMA organization. But Farsaci may be waiting a while before his next appearance after his painful setback. Jahliel Palmer folded Farsaci’s arm in half, wrenching it from his shoulder socket. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS