TWO LASER REMOVALS Blueface Gets "Chrisean" Tatted Across His Whole Back And Chrisean Cries On Camera While She Updated Her Face Ink Of Him!

By Thrillz
views
29,295
date submitted
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Blueface Gets Into Heated Argument With Chrisean Rock! "Support Me & Shut The F**k Up"

Blueface Gets Into Heated Argument With Chrisean Rock! "Support Me & Shut The F**k Up"

views
210,119
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Wanted To Smack Woah Vicky After Vicky Liked A Post From BlueFace... Had Her Shook!

Chrisean Rock Wanted To Smack Woah Vicky After Vicky Liked A Post From BlueFace... Had Her Shook!

views
196,775
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Blueface Speaks About His Messy Relationship With Chrisean Rock!

IT'S ALL BAD Blueface Speaks About His Messy Relationship With Chrisean Rock!

views
105,373
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Her Crying Is Over The Top: Chrisean Rock Gets Emotional After Blueface Gifts Her Jewelry!

LOL Her Crying Is Over The Top: Chrisean Rock Gets Emotional After Blueface Gifts Her Jewelry!

views
46,019
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Attempts To Deadlift 315 Pounds!

Chrisean Rock Attempts To Deadlift 315 Pounds!

views
240,306
date submitted
Can't Make This Up: Chrisean Rock Arrested For An Active Warrant While Attempting To Support Blueface At Court!

Can't Make This Up: Chrisean Rock Arrested For An Active Warrant While Attempting To Support Blueface At Court!

views
79,716
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Punches Her Opponent During Face-Off!

HEATED Chrisean Rock Punches Her Opponent During Face-Off!

views
41,772
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Blueface Wants To Name His Baby "Blueface Baby" & Talks About Doing A Collab Album With Chrisean Rock!

Blueface Wants To Name His Baby "Blueface Baby" & Talks About Doing A Collab Album With Chrisean Rock!

views
55,443
date submitted
Blueface Brother Wanted To Catch A Fade With Blue Face Over Their Mom & Sister!

Blueface Brother Wanted To Catch A Fade With Blue Face Over Their Mom & Sister!

views
204,854
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Instant Pain In His Chest: Blueface Finds Out Chrisean Rock Cheated On Him While Pregnant With Their Baby And Things Went Left!

Instant Pain In His Chest: Blueface Finds Out Chrisean Rock Cheated On Him While Pregnant With Their Baby And Things Went Left!

views
330,586
date submitted
Here We Go: 6ix9ine Trolls Blueface For Getting Jeweler's Business Name Tatted On His Head ... Blueface Responds On IG!

Here We Go: 6ix9ine Trolls Blueface For Getting Jeweler's Business Name Tatted On His Head ... Blueface Responds On IG!

views
421,897
date submitted
Cashflow Harlem Reacts To Chrisean Rock Getting Blueface Tattooed On Her Face!

Cashflow Harlem Reacts To Chrisean Rock Getting Blueface Tattooed On Her Face!

views
74,679
date submitted
Blueface And Chrisean Rock Finds Out Who The Father Of Her Baby Is After Paternity Test!

Blueface And Chrisean Rock Finds Out Who The Father Of Her Baby Is After Paternity Test!

views
318,943
date submitted
Chrisean Exposes Blueface On Live... Giving Him 2 Black Eyes!

Chrisean Exposes Blueface On Live... Giving Him 2 Black Eyes!

views
135,220
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Blueface's Baby Mamas Chrisean Rock And Jaidyn Linked Up And Called Him While On Instagram Live!

Blueface's Baby Mamas Chrisean Rock And Jaidyn Linked Up And Called Him While On Instagram Live!

views
94,345
date submitted
Blueface Speaks On Being The Father Of Chrisean JR!

Blueface Speaks On Being The Father Of Chrisean JR!

views
70,652
date submitted
Cincinnati Comedian Kelly Collette Gets Her Cheeks Smacked By A Man On A Bike In Broad Daylight And She Chased Him Down

BIKE GROPER CAUGHT Cincinnati Comedian Kelly Collette Gets Her Cheeks Smacked By A Man On A Bike In Broad Daylight And She Chased Him Down

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76,506
date submitted
Did She Even Flush? Chrisean Says Blueface Pulled Up To Her House To Fight Her Brother While She Was Taking A Number 2!

Did She Even Flush? Chrisean Says Blueface Pulled Up To Her House To Fight Her Brother While She Was Taking A Number 2!

views
135,952
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W Or L? Blueface’s Artist 'Chrisean Rock" Gets A Tattoo Of His Face On Her Neck! "When They See Me They See You"

W Or L? Blueface’s Artist 'Chrisean Rock" Gets A Tattoo Of His Face On Her Neck! "When They See Me They See You"

views
132,371
date submitted
"He Had A Baby With His Own Cousin" Blueface's Mother Claims Chrisean Rock & Blueface Are Related + Chrisean Speaks On Blueface Not Showing Up!

"He Had A Baby With His Own Cousin" Blueface's Mother Claims Chrisean Rock & Blueface Are Related + Chrisean Speaks On Blueface Not Showing Up!

views
99,036
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Gets In Her Opponent’s Face Before Boxing Debut And Almost Throws Hands

ALMOST WENT LEFT Chrisean Rock Gets In Her Opponent’s Face Before Boxing Debut And Almost Throws Hands

views
123,697
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Blueface Kicks Chrisean Out Of Restaurant And Leaves Her Stranded On The Side Of The Road After Spending Ten Thousand Dollars!

DROPPED $10K ON HER Blueface Kicks Chrisean Out Of Restaurant And Leaves Her Stranded On The Side Of The Road After Spending Ten Thousand Dollars!

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103,095
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Chrisean Crashin’ Out... Blueface Says She Homeless & Their Son Disabled… Claims He Let Her Crash Just So She Could Get Back On Her Feet!

THE DRAMA UNFOLDS... Chrisean Crashin’ Out... Blueface Says She Homeless & Their Son Disabled… Claims He Let Her Crash Just So She Could Get Back On Her Feet!

views
110,392
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Announces She's Pregnant... But Blueface Says It Ain't His & Is Officially Done With Her!

Chrisean Rock Announces She's Pregnant... But Blueface Says It Ain't His & Is Officially Done With Her!

views
188,939
date submitted
Jake Paul Gets "Gotcha Hat" Tatted On Him After Floyd Mayweather Altercation!

Jake Paul Gets "Gotcha Hat" Tatted On Him After Floyd Mayweather Altercation!

views
198,978
date submitted
That Sound Though: Chrisean Rock Gets Super Emotional Watching A Pastor Cry!

HOLD UP That Sound Though: Chrisean Rock Gets Super Emotional Watching A Pastor Cry!

views
34,860
date submitted
Blueface Declines Lena The Plug’s Offer To Smash On Camera While Adam22 Watches!

"DON'T PRESS ME FOR NO D*CK" Blueface Declines Lena The Plug’s Offer To Smash On Camera While Adam22 Watches!

views
126,016
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Offically A New Mom: Chrisean Rock Gives Birth To Her And Blueface's Child On Instagram Live!

Offically A New Mom: Chrisean Rock Gives Birth To Her And Blueface's Child On Instagram Live!

views
71,605
date submitted
"Ima Give It To You" Blueface Tells His Baby Mama, Jaidyn Alexis That She Will Have To Adopt Chrisean Rock Baby When Chrisean Loses Custody!

"Ima Give It To You" Blueface Tells His Baby Mama, Jaidyn Alexis That She Will Have To Adopt Chrisean Rock Baby When Chrisean Loses Custody!

views
93,415
date submitted
Blueface Tells Chrisean Rock She's Pushy With Her Faith And She Breaks Character Defending It

SHE SHOWED EVERY TATTOO Blueface Tells Chrisean Rock She's Pushy With Her Faith And She Breaks Character Defending It

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24,676
date submitted
Blueface Went To A Baltimore Gas Station To Meet His Son Chrisean Rock Jr!

Blueface Went To A Baltimore Gas Station To Meet His Son Chrisean Rock Jr!

views
135,666
date submitted
Just Sad: Chrisean Rock Says She Sometimes Wishes Her & Blueface’s Son Was Never Born!

THAT'S CRAZY Just Sad: Chrisean Rock Says She Sometimes Wishes Her & Blueface’s Son Was Never Born!

views
79,062
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Chrisean Rock Says She's Pressing Charges On Blueface After He Posted An Unflattering Picture Of Their Son!

Chrisean Rock Says She's Pressing Charges On Blueface After He Posted An Unflattering Picture Of Their Son!

views
75,567
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Bursts Into Tears Declaring Her Love For Blueface On Stream!

LIVESTREAM TEARS Chrisean Rock Bursts Into Tears Declaring Her Love For Blueface On Stream!

views
36,107
date submitted
Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Wedding Ceremony Was Pretty Weird!

Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Wedding Ceremony Was Pretty Weird!

views
129,880
date submitted
Chrisean Rock Thinks Her And Blueface Are More Influential Than Jay-Z And Beyoncé!

THOUGHTS? Chrisean Rock Thinks Her And Blueface Are More Influential Than Jay-Z And Beyoncé!

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31,847
date submitted
Blueface's BM Neveah Goes Off On Chrisean Rock's Son Calling Him "Ugly" And "Disabled" While Praising Her Own Kid

NEVEAH GOES OFF Blueface's BM Neveah Goes Off On Chrisean Rock's Son Calling Him "Ugly" And "Disabled" While Praising Her Own Kid

views
43,874
date submitted
She A Runner She A Track Star: The Time Blueface's Girlfriend Chrisean, Destroyed The Competition On "Ultimate Tag"!

She A Runner She A Track Star: The Time Blueface's Girlfriend Chrisean, Destroyed The Competition On "Ultimate Tag"!

views
139,803
date submitted
Chrisean's Brother Confronts Blueface For Hitting His Sister... Civil Conversation About Domestic Abuse!

Chrisean's Brother Confronts Blueface For Hitting His Sister... Civil Conversation About Domestic Abuse!

views
127,485
date submitted
Blueface's First Day Out Of Prison And His Baby Mamas Are Already At War: Jaidyn Alexis Calls Chrisean A 'Crackhead B*tch' After Seeing Her With Him!

WELCOME HOME PARTY Blueface's First Day Out Of Prison And His Baby Mamas Are Already At War: Jaidyn Alexis Calls Chrisean A 'Crackhead B*tch' After Seeing Her With Him!

views
108,535
date submitted