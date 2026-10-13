TWO LASER REMOVALS Blueface Gets "Chrisean" Tatted Across His Whole Back And Chrisean Cries On Camera While She Updated Her Face Ink Of Him!
By Thrillz
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Blueface Gets Into Heated Argument With Chrisean Rock! "Support Me & Shut The F**k Up"
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Chrisean Rock Wanted To Smack Woah Vicky After Vicky Liked A Post From BlueFace... Had Her Shook!
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IT'S ALL BAD Blueface Speaks About His Messy Relationship With Chrisean Rock!
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LOL Her Crying Is Over The Top: Chrisean Rock Gets Emotional After Blueface Gifts Her Jewelry!
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Chrisean Rock Attempts To Deadlift 315 Pounds!
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Can't Make This Up: Chrisean Rock Arrested For An Active Warrant While Attempting To Support Blueface At Court!
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HEATED Chrisean Rock Punches Her Opponent During Face-Off!
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Blueface Wants To Name His Baby "Blueface Baby" & Talks About Doing A Collab Album With Chrisean Rock!
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Blueface Brother Wanted To Catch A Fade With Blue Face Over Their Mom & Sister!
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Instant Pain In His Chest: Blueface Finds Out Chrisean Rock Cheated On Him While Pregnant With Their Baby And Things Went Left!
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Here We Go: 6ix9ine Trolls Blueface For Getting Jeweler's Business Name Tatted On His Head ... Blueface Responds On IG!
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Cashflow Harlem Reacts To Chrisean Rock Getting Blueface Tattooed On Her Face!
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Blueface And Chrisean Rock Finds Out Who The Father Of Her Baby Is After Paternity Test!
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Chrisean Exposes Blueface On Live... Giving Him 2 Black Eyes!
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Blueface's Baby Mamas Chrisean Rock And Jaidyn Linked Up And Called Him While On Instagram Live!
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Blueface Speaks On Being The Father Of Chrisean JR!
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BIKE GROPER CAUGHT Cincinnati Comedian Kelly Collette Gets Her Cheeks Smacked By A Man On A Bike In Broad Daylight And She Chased Him Down
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Did She Even Flush? Chrisean Says Blueface Pulled Up To Her House To Fight Her Brother While She Was Taking A Number 2!
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W Or L? Blueface’s Artist 'Chrisean Rock" Gets A Tattoo Of His Face On Her Neck! "When They See Me They See You"
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"He Had A Baby With His Own Cousin" Blueface's Mother Claims Chrisean Rock & Blueface Are Related + Chrisean Speaks On Blueface Not Showing Up!
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ALMOST WENT LEFT Chrisean Rock Gets In Her Opponent’s Face Before Boxing Debut And Almost Throws Hands
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DROPPED $10K ON HER Blueface Kicks Chrisean Out Of Restaurant And Leaves Her Stranded On The Side Of The Road After Spending Ten Thousand Dollars!
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THE DRAMA UNFOLDS... Chrisean Crashin’ Out... Blueface Says She Homeless & Their Son Disabled… Claims He Let Her Crash Just So She Could Get Back On Her Feet!
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Chrisean Rock Announces She's Pregnant... But Blueface Says It Ain't His & Is Officially Done With Her!
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Jake Paul Gets "Gotcha Hat" Tatted On Him After Floyd Mayweather Altercation!
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HOLD UP That Sound Though: Chrisean Rock Gets Super Emotional Watching A Pastor Cry!
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"DON'T PRESS ME FOR NO D*CK" Blueface Declines Lena The Plug’s Offer To Smash On Camera While Adam22 Watches!
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Offically A New Mom: Chrisean Rock Gives Birth To Her And Blueface's Child On Instagram Live!
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"Ima Give It To You" Blueface Tells His Baby Mama, Jaidyn Alexis That She Will Have To Adopt Chrisean Rock Baby When Chrisean Loses Custody!
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SHE SHOWED EVERY TATTOO Blueface Tells Chrisean Rock She's Pushy With Her Faith And She Breaks Character Defending It
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Blueface Went To A Baltimore Gas Station To Meet His Son Chrisean Rock Jr!
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THAT'S CRAZY Just Sad: Chrisean Rock Says She Sometimes Wishes Her & Blueface’s Son Was Never Born!
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Chrisean Rock Says She's Pressing Charges On Blueface After He Posted An Unflattering Picture Of Their Son!
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LIVESTREAM TEARS Chrisean Rock Bursts Into Tears Declaring Her Love For Blueface On Stream!
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Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Wedding Ceremony Was Pretty Weird!
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THOUGHTS? Chrisean Rock Thinks Her And Blueface Are More Influential Than Jay-Z And Beyoncé!
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NEVEAH GOES OFF Blueface's BM Neveah Goes Off On Chrisean Rock's Son Calling Him "Ugly" And "Disabled" While Praising Her Own Kid
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She A Runner She A Track Star: The Time Blueface's Girlfriend Chrisean, Destroyed The Competition On "Ultimate Tag"!
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Chrisean's Brother Confronts Blueface For Hitting His Sister... Civil Conversation About Domestic Abuse!
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WELCOME HOME PARTY Blueface's First Day Out Of Prison And His Baby Mamas Are Already At War: Jaidyn Alexis Calls Chrisean A 'Crackhead B*tch' After Seeing Her With Him!
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