Wild: Video Compilation Of 2017 Times Square Driving Rampage Released ... 1 Killed, 20+ Injured!
Jurors at the trial of accused Times Square car attacker Richard Rojas were shown footage of the bloody 2017 rampage that killed an 18-year-old tourist and injured more than 20 other people. Video compilations released by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office show the dark-colored sedan allegedly driven by Rojas pull a sharp U-turn at 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue and plow into the crowd of pedestrians gathered at the “Crossroads of the World.”. Posted By Persist
