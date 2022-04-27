The Bronx Is Wildin: Group Of 5 Men Beat Down & Carjack A Driver After Crashing Into His Van!
A chaotic crash outside a Bronx mall led to a group of men surrounding and beating up a driver—breaking his eye socket—before driving away in his minivan, new video shows.
One of the six suspects was arrested. Police said the 23-year-old driver of the Lexus, Miquiel Guerrero, remained at the scene and was taken into custody and charged with robbery. Police are still searching for the other five men. They're believed to be between 18 and 25 years old.
It’s unclear if the Kia van was abandoned near the scene or taken elsewhere. Police didn't say if it was recovered. The Kia driver was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with a fractured eye socket and lacerations to his face.
Posted by CZ
