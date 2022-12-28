Messed Up: Florida Man Caught On Video Beating Shark With A Hammer On A Beach!
Video shows a man beating a shark over the head with a hammer on a Florida beach, prompting an investigation by wildlife officials. Two men were fishing when the shark was brought to shore. That's when one of the men starts hitting it on the head multiple times with a hammer. Video then shows the man trying to release the shark back into the ocean and dragging it into the water. Posted By Persist
