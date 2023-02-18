Got What He Wanted: Suicidal Man Tells California Police To Shoot Him!
One man is dead after a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Ridgecrest police officers and a suicidal man armed with a firearm. During the investigation law enforcement opened fire, striking the suspect in the process. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Posted By Persist
