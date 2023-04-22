SMH: Woman Gets 21-Years In Prison For Trying To Kill Her Doppelganger With Poison Cheesecake!

A Russian woman living in New York City was sentenced to 21 years in jail for poisoning her doppelganger with sedative-laced cheesecake, then stealing her identification and other valuables. A jury convicted Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of attempted murder, assault and other charges. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced her sentence this week. Posted By Persist

