SMH: Woman Gets 21-Years In Prison For Trying To Kill Her Doppelganger With Poison Cheesecake!
A Russian woman living in New York City was sentenced to 21 years in jail for poisoning her doppelganger with sedative-laced cheesecake, then stealing her identification and other valuables. A jury convicted Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of attempted murder, assault and other charges. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced her sentence this week. Posted By Persist
