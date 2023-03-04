Canada Approves 1st Legal Cocaine Lab & Legalizes Sale Of Blow!

Adastra Labs in Langley, B.C., said it has been granted an amendment to its dealer license to “interact” with up to 250 grams of cocaine (nearly nine ounces), to import coca leaves to manufacture and synthesize the substance. It said it received its approval from Health Canada on Feb. 17. “Harm reduction is a critically important and mainstream topic, and we are staying at the forefront of drug regulations across the board,” Adastra CEO Michael Forbes said in a release. “We proactively pursued the amendment to our Dealer’s License to include cocaine back in December 2022. “We will evaluate how the commercialization of this substance fits in with our business model at Adastra in an effort to position ourselves to support the demand for a safe supply of cocaine.” The company said it also is allowed to possess, produce, sell and distribute up to 35 ounces of psilocybin and psilocin. On Thursday, Global News asked B.C. Premier David Eby for his thoughts on Health Canada’s decision to make the amendment for the Langley-based lab. Posted by Abdul