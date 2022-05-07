Wait A Minute: Thief Cuts Homeowners Grass Before Stealing His Lawnmower!
A man in Texas is accused of stealing a lawn mower but made sure to cut the homeowner’s grass before he left. The video shows him cutting the homeowner’s front and back yard before running away when officers arrived. Police say he dragged the lawn mower as he ran and ultimately left it in an alley to evade an arrest. Posted By Persist
