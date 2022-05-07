Wait A Minute: Thief Cuts Homeowners Grass Before Stealing His Lawnmower!

BROKEN? 4,788 views

A man in Texas is accused of stealing a lawn mower but made sure to cut the homeowner’s grass before he left. The video shows him cutting the homeowner’s front and back yard before running away when officers arrived. Police say he dragged the lawn mower as he ran and ultimately left it in an alley to evade an arrest. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS