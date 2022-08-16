Kansas City Pastor Goes Off On His Congregation Because They Didn't Buy Him A New Watch "I Ain't Worth Your Red Lobster Money?"
A Kansas City Pastor is currently going viral for going off on his congregation for not honoring him with a new watch that he has been asking for. The pastor's sermon for the day was on the topic of taking care of God's shepherd. While speaking from the pulpit, the pastor is heard telling members, “see that's how I know you're still poor, broke, busted, and disgusted because of how you've been honoring me.” "I'm not worth your McDonald’s money? I'm not worth your Red Lobster money? I'm not worth your... Y'all can't afford it no how. I ain't worth your Louis Vuitton? I ain't worth your Prada? I'm not worth your Gucci?"
