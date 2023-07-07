Footage Of Britney Spears Getting Struck In The Face By Victor Wembanyama’s Security Guard!

BROKEN? 76,101 views
sports News

Britney Spears and NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama have critically different accounts of what went down before his security guard slapped her. Britney reaches up and taps Victor on his left shoulder. Victor described Britney "grabbing" him. The video does not support that claim. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS