Footage Of Britney Spears Getting Struck In The Face By Victor Wembanyama’s Security Guard!
Britney Spears and NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama have critically different accounts of what went down before his security guard slapped her. Britney reaches up and taps Victor on his left shoulder. Victor described Britney "grabbing" him. The video does not support that claim. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS