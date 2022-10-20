OnlyFans Model Accused Of Murdering Her Boyfriend Told Cops She Wanted A Restraining Order Because He's A Stalker!
Two days before Courtney Clenney allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the heart during a domestic dispute, the OnlyFans model told police in the lobby of her luxury Miami high-rise that he was “stalking” her. “He wouldn’t leave me alone.… I want a restraining order.” The 26-year-old Instagram influencer murdered 27-year-old Christian Obumseli in their 22nd floor condo. Posted By Persist
