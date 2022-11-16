Hold Up: U.S. Officials Say The Blast In Poland May Have Been Caused By A Stray Missile Fired By Ukraine, Not Russia!
A new report claims that a Russian-made missile that fell in Poland on Tuesday killing two people in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, may have been fired by Ukrainian forces. US President Joe Biden said earlier in the day it was “unlikely” that the missile had been fired from Russia. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS