Hold Up: Two Female Prisoners Pregnant After Having Sex With Transgender Inmate!

Two female inmates at New Jersey’s all-women’s prison have both become pregnant after they had sex with transgender inmates. The facility began to house transgender inmates, including those who have yet to undergo gender reassignment surgery after a lawsuit by a trans woman and the American Civil Liberties Union. Posted By Persist

