Uvalde School District Suspends Entire Police Force Amid Uproar From Robb Elementary Mass Shooting!
The Uvalde, Texas, school district, (still facing withering criticism over its police department’s failings during the May 24 elementary school massacre) announced the suspension of the entire district police force on Friday. The district said it’s requested more Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to be stationed on campuses and at extra-curricular activities, adding, “We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition.” The length of the school district police department suspension is not clear.
Posted by Joe
