Richie Thumbs Ft. Moe Money, Nature, & Sheek Louch - Give Me The Love [NigRich/Stay Rich N Diehardlegacy Submitted]

Video Directed By Pow
Music Produced By Diamond Lamoumt n. Nat
Promoted N Marketed by Adante Ace
NigRich/Stay Rich N Diehardlegacy Presents:
Gimme Tha Luv off Rule of Thumb 2 Gimmie Tha Luv Feat Iconic Legends like Sheek Louch of the Loxs Queens Bridge Nature Diehard legends Richie Thumbs N Moe Money

