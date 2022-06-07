Los Angeles Lakers Jersey Worn By Kobe Bryant In Rookie Season Sells At Auction For $2.73 Million!

A Los Angeles Lakers jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season, including two playoff games, has sold at auction for $2.73 million. SCP Auctions said Sunday the buyer wished to remain anonymous, as did the seller, who had the jersey for 25 years. Another of Bryant's rookie jerseys went for $3.69 million last year. R.I.P. Kobe. Posted By Persist

