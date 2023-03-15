Udacity X Solvent Present - DIVINE [Company Submitted]
DIVINE, CEO and Founder of Solvent, and Udacity nanodegree graduate; shares the power of Udacity's nanodegree and scholarship programs and how his decision to take a Udacity nanodegree program greatly impacted his life and professional career trajectory.
Break Into Tech: Udacity is looking for Black job-seekers who are eager to learn, don't have a 4-year degree, and want to break into tech and get a high-paying job in the technology industry doing Business Analytics, Digital Marketing, or Frontend Web Development. Get free tech training by applying for Udacity's OneTen/BIT (Blacks In Technology Foundation) Scholarship Program today! The deadline is March 16, 2023. Apply now at www.justsolvent.com/udacity
