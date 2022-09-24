A Lot To Unpack Here: 77-Year-Old Father Gets Charged After His 5-Year-Old Daughter Was Caught On Video Chasing Other Kids With A Gun!

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A 77-year-old man is facing charges after police say his 5-year-old daughter was caught on video chasing other children with a gun. The disturbing video shows a small child running down a sidewalk at the Crawford Village Housing Complex in McKeesport, chasing other children while wielding a handgun.



This terrifying moment was caught on a home security camera. In the clip, you can see a young girl running down a sidewalk pointing a gun in the air as a group of kids runs away. One of the children can be heard screaming "mommy." According to the criminal complaint, 77-year-old Charles Counts is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Counts is the father of the child.



"My dad is 77 years old," said the man's son, James Counts. "He has dementia. He's kind of out of touch with reality." James Counts said his father has no idea why he was arrested or why he is the subject of media attention. He calls the situation sad. "It's unfortunate what happened, and I'm glad no one got hurt," the son said.



According to the criminal complaint, Counts told police that the gun was unloaded and in his drawer. He said his daughter somehow got a hold of it. In another statement to police, the man said he entertains a lot and someone must have left the gun at his apartment. "He loves that little girl more than he loves himself," James Counts said. Charles Counts is set to be released from prison on Friday night after posting bond.

Posted by CZ