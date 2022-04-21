Wild: High Speed Chase Involving 3 Grand Theft Auto Suspects Ends In Santa Clarita!
officers began pursuing the driver - who was believed to be armed - in Burbank at around 4 p.m. The SUV was stolen from Texas - where all three suspects are from. At one point, the driver was speeding down the northbound lanes of the 170 Freeway, weaving through traffic in the middle of rush hour. He then veered off the road and let the two other suspects hop out into a neighborhood. The chase lasted about 15 minutes before two suspects were ultimately taken into custody. Posted By Persist
