Tragedy: Buffalo Woman Dies In Snowstorm After Sending Chilling Final Video To Family On Her Way Home From Work!

A 22-year-old woman was found dead after being stuck in her car for at least 18 hours amid the enormous snowstorm that hit upstate New York last week. Anndel Taylor, who is now one of at least 28 people that have lost their lives in the deadly blizzard, was returning home from work in Buffalo, New York when her vehicle became trapped in the piling amount of snow.



According to the New York Post, she was communicating with her family when the car stopped moving, telling her sister that she was scared as the snow continued to pick up at a rapid rate. She called 911 and she was waiting for them, her mother Wanda Brown Steele said, but nobody could get to her because they, too, ended up getting stuck in the blizzard. Anndel told her relatives she was going to try and get some sleep and then walk to safety if help hadnt arrived by the time she woke up.



When Anndel stopped responding to her familys calls, however, Wanda became increasingly alarmed. By the time they had reached her location and busted her window down, she was already dead. Fire department, police, everybody got stuck, Wanda continued, further questioning why a state which is known for heavy snow during certain months of the year doesnt have emergency vehicles ready to be operated in critical conditions when people are in danger.

